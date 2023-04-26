One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA

Electric cars are expected to make up nearly one-fifth of the global market this year, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) outlook report for the electric vehicle market released on Wednesday.Sales are expected to grow by 35% this year to reach 14 million, the report said, comprising 18% of the market - up from just 4% in 2020.The shift from combustion engine to electric cars will reduce global demand for oil by at least five million barrels a day, according to the IEA's projections.Over half of electric cars on the road so far worldwide are in China, which also dominates global battery production and was responsible for 60% of electric car sales in 2022.SUVs and large cars account for nearly two thirds of battery-electric models in China and Europe and even more in the United States."Outside of China, there is a need for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer affordable, competitively priced options in order to enable mass adoption of EVs," the report said.In emerging and developing economies, two- or three-wheel electric vehicles outnumber cars. Over half of India's three-wheeler registrations in 2022 were electric, according to the study.