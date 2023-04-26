News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA
Variety
2023-04-26 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA
Electric cars are expected to make up nearly one-fifth of the global market this year, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) outlook report for the electric vehicle market released on Wednesday.
Sales are expected to grow by 35% this year to reach 14 million, the report said, comprising 18% of the market - up from just 4% in 2020.
The shift from combustion engine to electric cars will reduce global demand for oil by at least five million barrels a day, according to the IEA's projections.
Over half of electric cars on the road so far worldwide are in China, which also dominates global battery production and was responsible for 60% of electric car sales in 2022.
SUVs and large cars account for nearly two thirds of battery-electric models in China and Europe and even more in the United States.
"Outside of China, there is a need for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer affordable, competitively priced options in order to enable mass adoption of EVs," the report said.
In emerging and developing economies, two- or three-wheel electric vehicles outnumber cars. Over half of India's three-wheeler registrations in 2022 were electric, according to the study.
Reuters
Variety
Cars
Electric
IEA
EV
Next
Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy
Microsoft results top forecasts, shares jump 8 percent as AI juices sales
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Kate raises $7.6 million for its electric micro-cars
Variety
2023-04-20
Kate raises $7.6 million for its electric micro-cars
0
Variety
2023-04-15
Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
Variety
2023-04-15
Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
0
World
2023-04-12
Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars
World
2023-04-12
Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars
0
World
2023-03-21
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
World
2023-03-21
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
0
Variety
07:55
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Variety
07:55
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
0
Variety
07:24
UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’
Variety
07:24
UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’
0
Variety
07:21
Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales
Variety
07:21
Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store