Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy

The President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, Tony Ramy, stated during the opening activities of the HORECA exhibition that Lebanon's tourism opportunity this season is "golden."



Ramy explained that the conditions are perfectly suitable to seize this opportunity after Lebanon has become a tourist destination with competitive prices for Lebanese expatriates and Arab and foreign tourists, compared to neighboring countries and the Greek islands.



He exclaimed that about 290,000 Lebanese visited the region's coasts last year with tourism packages. Still, Lebanon will reap the season through domestic tourism this year, especially since the tourism sector's readiness is a reality.



As for tourism promotion and spread of positivity, they are a tourism and national responsibility, despite all the challenges at all levels, Ramy stressed.