Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy

Variety
2023-04-26 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon sees &quot;golden&quot; tourist opportunity this season: Ramy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy

The President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, Tony Ramy, stated during the opening activities of the HORECA exhibition that Lebanon's tourism opportunity this season is "golden."  

Ramy explained that the conditions are perfectly suitable to seize this opportunity after Lebanon has become a tourist destination with competitive prices for Lebanese expatriates and Arab and foreign tourists, compared to neighboring countries and the Greek islands.  

He exclaimed that about 290,000 Lebanese visited the region's coasts last year with tourism packages. Still, Lebanon will reap the season through domestic tourism this year, especially since the tourism sector's readiness is a reality.   

As for tourism promotion and spread of positivity, they are a tourism and national responsibility, despite all the challenges at all levels, Ramy stressed.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Tourism

Season

Tourist

Destination

Lebanese

Expatriates

Tourists

LBCI Next
Microsoft says it launches data center in Poland
One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

LBCI
Variety
07:24

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

LBCI
Variety
07:21

Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app