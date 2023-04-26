Three iconic paintings return to Sursock Museum after restoration

Variety
2023-04-26 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Three iconic paintings return to Sursock Museum after restoration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Three iconic paintings return to Sursock Museum after restoration

Among dozens of paintings showcased in the Sursock Museum and distorted by the Beirut Port explosion, three linked to figures who "contributed to the renaissance of Lebanese cultural life" returned on Tuesday to their place after a rescue operation at France's Center Pompidou. 

The director of the Sursock Museum, Karina El Helou, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the three paintings that were hung on Tuesday were sent to Paris for restoration after the terrible explosion that damaged neighborhoods near the port. 

Back in February, Centre Pompidou, a place hosting one of the most significant collections of modern and contemporary art in Europe, announced that three damaged iconic paintings from the Sursock Museum have been restored by its teams, adding that forty works, out of one hundred and thirty-three exhibited, suffered damage to varying degrees.   

Based on Véronique Sorano-Stedman, head of the restoration service, the three pieces chosen by the Sursock museum's director, including the portrait of art collector Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock by Kees Van Dongen, the Portrait of Odile Mazloum by Cici Tomazeo Sursock, and the work "Consolation" by Paul Guiragosian, showed damages of different kinds.
 

Variety

Lebanon

Sursock Museum

Beirut Port Explosion

Lebanese

Culture

France

Center Pompidou

Paintings

Art

LBCI Next
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Microsoft says it launches data center in Poland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:41

Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-25

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

LBCI
Variety
07:24

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

LBCI
Variety
07:21

Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app