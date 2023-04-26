China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility

2023-04-26 | 06:46
China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility
China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility

MG Motor, also called Morris Garages, introduced Wednesday its second EV in India — called Comet EV — targeting the masses looking for a compact vehicle for urban mobility.

The British brand, a unit of Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor, says its new hatchback is perfect for young commuters in the South Asian nation. At a starting price of $9,700 (7.98 lakhs Indian Rupees), the Comet is affordable. It’s also pretty adorable looking and comes in a range of bright colors. Plus, drivers can choose between over 250 decal options and graphics to personalize their ride, according to the company.

When it comes to city commuting, the vehicle is small enough for even the most challenging of parking spaces and has a short turning radius of 4.2 meters to provide a better riding and parking experience. And you can even fit four people in it, more or less comfortably.
 

