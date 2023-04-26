News
Luup raises $30M ahead of Japan’s new micromobility rules
Variety
2023-04-26 | 06:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Luup raises $30M ahead of Japan’s new micromobility rules
Japanese shared micromobility startup Luup has raised $30 million (4.5 billion yen) in a Series D financing round, which consists of 3.8 billion yen in equity and 700 million yen in debt.
Luup has now amassed a total of $68 million in equity, debt, and asset financing to date, at what sources said valued the firm at over $100 million. The company declined to comment on the valuation.
In light of the sector’s growing popularity, the Japanese government has been proactive in loosening e-scooter regulations to further stimulate the micromobility industry. Starting this July, amendments to the country’s Road Traffic Act will permit e-scooter users to ride without driver licenses or helmets, as long as they maintain a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour.
TechCrunch
Variety
Luup
Raises
Japan
New
Micro mobility
Rules
