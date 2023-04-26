News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tile launches a new cat tracking tag with three-year battery life
Variety
2023-04-26 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tile launches a new cat tracking tag with three-year battery life
Tile launched a new cat-tracking tag on Tuesday to help you find your furry friends. The tag is essentially a modified version of the Tile Sticker with a silicone collar attachment that costs $40.
The company claims that the battery of the Tile for Cats lasts for up to three years, and the sticker can be easily replaced. The tracker has a 250-foot (76.2-meter) range and works with both Android and iOS devices.
This helps you know if your cat is just hiding in some corner of the house and wants you to leave it alone.
The product also offers integration with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant so you can easily find your cat with a voice command.
TechCrunch
Variety
Tile
Launches
New
Cat
Tracking
Tag
Three
Year
Battery
Life
Next
Smile Identity expands African footprint with acquisition of Appruve to strengthen ID verification services
Japan's ispace says moon lander unexpectedly accelerated and likely crashed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
2023-04-19
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
Variety
2023-02-17
Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’
0
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Opera launches Opera One browser with a new tab grouping concept
Variety
2023-04-25
Opera launches Opera One browser with a new tab grouping concept
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
0
Variety
07:55
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Variety
07:55
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
0
Variety
07:24
UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’
Variety
07:24
UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’
0
Variety
07:21
Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales
Variety
07:21
Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
0
Variety
04:18
UniSieve’s filters use special crystals to reduce industrial emissions
Variety
04:18
UniSieve’s filters use special crystals to reduce industrial emissions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store