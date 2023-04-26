Tile launches a new cat tracking tag with three-year battery life

Tile launched a new cat-tracking tag on Tuesday to help you find your furry friends. The tag is essentially a modified version of the Tile Sticker with a silicone collar attachment that costs $40.



The company claims that the battery of the Tile for Cats lasts for up to three years, and the sticker can be easily replaced. The tracker has a 250-foot (76.2-meter) range and works with both Android and iOS devices.



This helps you know if your cat is just hiding in some corner of the house and wants you to leave it alone.



The product also offers integration with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant so you can easily find your cat with a voice command.