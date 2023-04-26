UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

2023-04-26 | 07:24
UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’
1min
UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it intends to block Microsoft’s megabucks Activision acquisition, concluding that such a merger would create “…the most powerful operator” in the cloud gaming market.

The CMA noted that with a current share of 60-70 percent, acquiring Activision’s portfolio of games, which includes Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, would “substantially weaken competition” in the market. It added that Microsoft would also have the incentive to withhold such games from competing gaming platforms.

By way of a brief recap, Microsoft first revealed plans to buy Activision in a whopping $68.7 billion deal last January, a move that would essentially make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world by revenue behind Tencent and Sony, while giving it direct control over mega-franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Last July, the CMA confirmed it was launching an antitrust investigation into the deal, then two months ago the regulator gave the strongest indication yet that it was gearing up to block the merger when it provisionally concluded it “could harm UK gamers” by creating higher prices, fewer choices, and less innovation.
 

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales
