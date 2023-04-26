Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball

Young Lea Abdul Razzak Ismail, from Tripoli, Northern Lebanon, has completed the FIBA exam as a basketball referee in France, according to the National News Agency (NNA).



Thirteen-year-old Ismail is one of the youngest referees in this game.



She belongs to the club "Basket Citoyen Saint-Etienne Soleil" and is a basketball player with a bright future in French basketball.