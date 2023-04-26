Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball

2023-04-26 | 07:04
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball
Young Lebanese becomes one of youngest referees in basketball

Young Lea Abdul Razzak Ismail, from Tripoli, Northern Lebanon, has completed the FIBA exam as a basketball referee in France, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Thirteen-year-old Ismail is one of the youngest referees in this game.
 
She belongs to the club "Basket Citoyen Saint-Etienne Soleil" and is a basketball player with a bright future in French basketball.
 
 

Variety

Sports

Lebanese

Youth

Tripoli

Basketball

FIBA

Referee

France

