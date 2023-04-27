News
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Variety
2023-04-27 | 03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
At a time when ignorance prevails over knowledge, knowledgeable and wise people are rejected on earth, and where our destinies are controlled by tyrants conspiring against the fate of man and humanity, only Gibran Khalil Gibran prevails with his works shining through the years.
To mark the 100th anniversary of the publication of the book "The Prophet" by Gibran Khalil Gibran, one of the world's best-selling books, a celebration took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where an exhibition showcased 30 pieces by Gibran, including paintings, notebooks, drawing tools, manuscripts, and documents, transferred from Lebanon to New York.
Titled "Kahlil Gibran Returns to New York after 100 years," the exhibition, which is the first time in history that Gibran's life and work will be on exhibit for a short time at the UN headquarters, the event took place in collaboration with the University of Balamand, The National Committee, the Museum of Gibran in Lebanon, and The World Lebanese Cultural Union-US Council, and the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations Headquarters, which is hosting this event.
The celebration also included readings from Gibran Khalil Gibran in Chinese, Russian, French, Spanish, Hindi, and English, a dance performance, singing, oud playing, and artistic performance before the audience went to the opening of the art exhibition.
