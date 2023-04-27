UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies

Variety
2023-04-27 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies

The boss of Britain's antitrust regulator said blocking Microsoft's acquisition of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard was the right decision for the UK after both companies said it sent the wrong message to the global tech industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal on Wednesday, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft's president Brad Smith said the decision "had shaken confidence in the UK tech industry" and was "probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain".
 
"If the government of the United Kingdom wants to bring in investment, if it wants to create jobs (...) it needs to look hard at the role of the CMA, the regulatory structure in the United Kingdom, this transaction, and the message that the United Kingdom has just said to the world," he told BBC radio.

"There's a clear message here - the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business than the United Kingdom," he added.

But CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said the regulator's role was to make sure Britain was a competitive environment for businesses to be able to grow and thrive.
 
"That's important for UK consumers and UK business and it's those UK consumers and UK businesses that the CMA is here to protect," she told BBC radio.

Asked if the British government could override the block if it thinks it is damaging to the country, she said the CMA acted independently and it was accountable for its decision.

"The decision that the CMA takes is an independent decision that we reached looking at an overall assessment of the impact of the deal on competition, and we think that is the right decision for the UK," she said.

She said Britain had not acted alone, noting that the US Federal Trade Commission was also suing to block the deal.
 

Variety

UK

Watchdog

Defends

Microsoft

Block

Face

Onslaught

Companies

LBCI Next
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

UK watchdog fines TikTok $16 mln for 'misusing children's data'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:23

NBCUniversal reports higher Peacock losses as it shows CEO the door

LBCI
Variety
08:21

Intuit’s shift

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Korean fintech Kakao Pay to acquire majority stake in US brokerage firm Siebert

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app