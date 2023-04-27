Britain's King Charles unveils Eurovision competition stage

Variety
2023-04-27 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain&#39;s King Charles unveils Eurovision competition stage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain's King Charles unveils Eurovision competition stage

Britain's King Charles and his wife Camilla unveiled the stage for next month's 2023 Eurovision Song Contest during a visit to the venue in the northern English city of Liverpool on Wednesday, saying he would be watching.

Charles and the Queen Consort, whose coronation will take place a few days before the competition, also met Britain's entrant Mae Muller and took part in the recording of a segment for the children's television entertainment show Blue Peter.
 
"We'll be watching with great interest, egging you on," the king told Muller.

Liverpool is set to host the competition, on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine after it was unable to stage the competition because of the Russian invasion. Britain was the runner-up last year.
 
Following a countdown by onlookers, Charles and Camilla unveiled the competition stage by pressing a large pink button which initiated a series of colorful dancing stage lights and a pulsating beat.
 
Next month will see a series of celebrations across Britain, with the formal coronation ceremony for Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and a concert the following day after at Windsor Castle.

In February, Britain's government said it would make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians and provide 10 million pounds ($12.47 million) of funding to help host the competition.

The song contest will be hosted between May 9 and 13.
 

Variety

Ukraine

Eurovision

Winners

Host

United Kingdom

King Charles III

Unveils

Stage

Contest

Singing

Competition

Russia

War

LBCI Next
Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency
Solar, EV firms say Republicans' debt limit a 'stunt' that could cost jobs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:23

NBCUniversal reports higher Peacock losses as it shows CEO the door

LBCI
Variety
08:21

Intuit’s shift

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Korean fintech Kakao Pay to acquire majority stake in US brokerage firm Siebert

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app