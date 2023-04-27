Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency

2023-04-27
Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency
Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency

AT&T says cybercriminals exploited an API issue to take control of victims' email addresses.
 
Unknown hackers are breaking into the accounts of people who have AT&T email addresses, and using that access to then hack into the victim’s cryptocurrency exchange’s accounts and steal their crypto, TechCrunch has learned.

At the beginning of the month, an anonymous source told TechCrunch that a gang of cybercriminals have found a way to hack into the email addresses of anyone who has an att.net, sbcglobal.net, bellsouth.net and other AT&T email addresses.

According to the tipster, the hackers are able to do that because they have access to a part of AT&T’s internal network, which allows them to create mail keys for any user. Mail keys are unique credentials that AT&T email users can use to log into their accounts using email apps such as Thunderbird or Outlook, but without having to use their passwords.
 

