Meta says time spent on Instagram grew 24 percent thanks to TikTok-style AI Reel recommendations

Variety
2023-04-27 | 07:44
High views
Meta says time spent on Instagram grew 24 percent thanks to TikTok-style AI Reel recommendations
1min
Meta says time spent on Instagram grew 24 percent thanks to TikTok-style AI Reel recommendations

Meta shared some updated engagement info around its platforms on its Q1 2023 quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, with Meta CFO Susan Li joining CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg to field questions from analysts about its results. Zuckerberg shared that time spent on Instagram has grown more than 24 percent since the company launched Reels on the platform thanks to AI-powered content recommendations — aka, the kind of non-connection recommended videos that TikTok basically built its entire brand upon.

“We’re very pleased with what we’ve seen Reels drive in terms of incremental engagement on the platform so far,” Li said later in response to an analyst question, adding that “it’s clear that people value short-term video” on the platform. She further clarified that Instagram is also seeing a lot more sharing around Reels in recent months.

“We’re seeing the sharing flywheel take off with Reels re-shares, with re-shares doubling over the last six months,” she said.
 

