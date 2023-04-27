News
Elon Musk will likely testify about his Autopilot statements
2023-04-27 | 07:53
Tesla CEO Elon Musk might be ordered to testify under oath in a lawsuit that blames Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system, for a fatal crash in 2018.
The tentative ruling, issued by a California judge Wednesday and first reported by Reuters, came in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Huang against Tesla over a crash that killed the Apple engineer.
The plaintiff attorneys want to bring Musk to court to testify on recorded statements the billionaire executive made about the capabilities of Autopilot.
Musk had previously tweeted a 2016 promotional video for Autopilot as evidence that Tesla “drives itself” with “no human input at all.” In January, Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot software at Tesla, testified that the video was staged using 3D mapping on a predetermined route, rather than relying on cameras, sensors and onboard compute power to actually drive autonomously.
TechCrunch
