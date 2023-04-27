Roku gains 1.6 million active streaming accounts in Q1, warns of continued ad uncertainty

Variety
2023-04-27 | 08:01
High views
Roku gains 1.6 million active streaming accounts in Q1, warns of continued ad uncertainty
0min
Roku gains 1.6 million active streaming accounts in Q1, warns of continued ad uncertainty

Roku delivered its first-quarter results on Wednesday with better-than-expected revenue and the addition of 1.6 million active streaming accounts in the period. Although the company’s results came in above analyst estimates, Roku told investors that it sees its advertising business remaining challenged.

The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $741 million, up just 1 percent from the year-ago quarter, and a net loss of $193.6 million.

Notably, the company revealed that it reached 71.6 million active accounts, a 17 percent year-over-year increase. Streaming hours reached 25.1 billion, up 4.2 billion hours or 20 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user fell 5 percent year-over-year to $40.67.
 

