Roku gains 1.6 million active streaming accounts in Q1, warns of continued ad uncertainty
Variety
2023-04-27 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Roku gains 1.6 million active streaming accounts in Q1, warns of continued ad uncertainty
Roku delivered its first-quarter results on Wednesday with better-than-expected revenue and the addition of 1.6 million active streaming accounts in the period. Although the company’s results came in above analyst estimates, Roku told investors that it sees its advertising business remaining challenged.
The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $741 million, up just 1 percent from the year-ago quarter, and a net loss of $193.6 million.
Notably, the company revealed that it reached 71.6 million active accounts, a 17 percent year-over-year increase. Streaming hours reached 25.1 billion, up 4.2 billion hours or 20 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user fell 5 percent year-over-year to $40.67.
TechCrunch
0
World
2023-04-26
World
2023-04-26
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Variety
2023-04-25
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Variety
2023-04-25
0
Variety
2023-04-21
Variety
2023-04-21
0
Variety
10:23
Variety
10:23
0
Variety
09:17
Variety
09:17
0
Variety
09:17
Variety
09:17
0
Variety
09:11
Variety
09:11
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06
0
Press Highlights
02:21
Press Highlights
02:21
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Variety
2023-03-16
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:06
Press Highlights
01:06
2
Press Highlights
02:29
Press Highlights
02:29
3
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon News
04:18
4
Press Highlights
02:21
Press Highlights
02:21
5
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanon News
11:18
6
Variety
03:02
Variety
03:02
7
Lebanon News
05:10
Lebanon News
05:10
8
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon News
06:21
