James Murdoch-backed Viacom18 to bring Succession, other HBO content to India

Warner Bros. Discovery has partnered with Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18 to bring HBO and other WB catalog of movies and shows such as the Harry Potter series and DC titles to India in a major win for the Reliance joint venture’s service that is increasingly winning mindshare from rivals including Disney’s Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



HBO Original, Max Original, and a selection of Warner Bros. television series will debut on JioCinema next month, with streaming occurring simultaneously with the U.S., according to a joint statement from Warner Bros. and Viacom18.



JioCinema’s “exclusive” content agreement comes as the platform has attracted tens of millions of users in recent weeks, driven by free streaming of the IPL cricket tournament for anyone with internet access. In 2022, Viacom18 outbid Disney to secure five years of IPL streaming rights for the Indian subcontinent, at a cost of $3 billion.