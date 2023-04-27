Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning

2023-04-27 | 09:11
POSH is an event management and ticketing platform for all users to host events large or small, regardless of if you’re an event organizer, promoter, or if you just want to charge your friends a cover for drinking all the expensive alcohol at your birthday party.

POSH announced its public launch Thursday after being in beta since October 2020.

Alongside the launch, the company also announced its $5 million seed round, co-led by Company on Ventures and EPIC Ventures, with participation from Day One Ventures, Pareto Holdings, DoNotPay founder Joshua Browder and others.

“We are thrilled to invest in [POSH co-founders Avante Price and Eli Taylor-Lemire] as they continue to redefine the live events management experience for organizers and attendees,” said Tom Lazay, co-founder and general partner of Company on Ventures, in a statement.

The funding will go towards expanding its team, working on new features and updating its mobile app.
 

