Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'

Variety
2023-04-28 | 03:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the &#39;Underwater Museum&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'

The Batroun International Festival's Committee has completed its preparations to launch the Underwater Museum, the first activity of its kind within the framework of its festivals for this season, in collaboration with the Lebanese Army.

This project aims to create space for divers from Batroun, known for its history of sea life and diving. 

The head of the Festivals Committee in Batroun, Sayed Fayad, said the museum is about the Lebanese Army and will include vehicles, including four-wheel drive military vehicles, a marine cruiser, a bus, a tank and a helicopter that was transported from Rayak. 

He pointed out that the project required a great effort to put the idea on the road to implementation after a survey to determine the best location, and a point was chosen opposite the Church of Our Lady of the Sea, 600 meters from the beach and at a depth of twenty meters. 

He said: "It is a sustainable tourism project that will also be a source of fisheries and enhance the tourism and economic sectors without harming the marine environment," adding that this activity will launch at the opening of festivals this summer on the second of June. 

Fayad indicated that the program of the Batroun International Festivals for this summer would be distinguished and varied and covers all fields. 

He concluded by highlighting the difficulties faced over more than a week to complete the plan to make the project a success, which will attract Lebanese and foreign diving enthusiasts to practice their hobbies in Batroun.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Diving

Batroun

Festival

Underwater

Museum

Lebanese Army

Summer

Lebanese

Tourism

Sony expects profit to slip after record year
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Variety
10:23

Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:30

Sony expects profit to slip after record year

LBCI
Variety
10:23

Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 top diplomats seek unity on China after Macron remarks

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app