Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'

The Batroun International Festival's Committee has completed its preparations to launch the Underwater Museum, the first activity of its kind within the framework of its festivals for this season, in collaboration with the Lebanese Army.



This project aims to create space for divers from Batroun, known for its history of sea life and diving.



The head of the Festivals Committee in Batroun, Sayed Fayad, said the museum is about the Lebanese Army and will include vehicles, including four-wheel drive military vehicles, a marine cruiser, a bus, a tank and a helicopter that was transported from Rayak.



He pointed out that the project required a great effort to put the idea on the road to implementation after a survey to determine the best location, and a point was chosen opposite the Church of Our Lady of the Sea, 600 meters from the beach and at a depth of twenty meters.



He said: "It is a sustainable tourism project that will also be a source of fisheries and enhance the tourism and economic sectors without harming the marine environment," adding that this activity will launch at the opening of festivals this summer on the second of June.



Fayad indicated that the program of the Batroun International Festivals for this summer would be distinguished and varied and covers all fields.



He concluded by highlighting the difficulties faced over more than a week to complete the plan to make the project a success, which will attract Lebanese and foreign diving enthusiasts to practice their hobbies in Batroun.