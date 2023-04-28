News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns
Variety
2023-04-28 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns
Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (WDS.AX) shareholders on Friday supported its management pay report and re-election of directors despite a strong push by activist groups and some smaller investors upset over its climate report to reject the plans.
The pressure comes at a time when Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer is clocking record profits boosted by a surge in output after its purchase of BHP Group Ltd's (BHP.AX) petroleum business and pouring billions into its growth projects.
The management pay report was approved by more than 79% of the shareholders while about 21% voted against it, according to provisional results released during its annual general meeting.
Under Australian rules, a remuneration report will not be adopted if it is rejected by more than a quarter of shareholders.
Three of the directors on Woodside's sustainability committee - former Australian resources minister Ian Macfarlane, former Shell Singapore chairperson Swee Chen Goh, and former ConocoPhillips senior executive Larry Archibald were re-elected.
They had been particular targets of activists and proxy advisers seeking to protest against the company's climate report. Nearly 35% of the shareholders voted against re-electing Macfarlane, but over 50% is required for a director to be voted out.
No director on any ASX100 energy company's board has had a vote greater than 15% against them in the last decade, according to the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), an activist group critical of Woodside's climate goals.
"One of the very clear reasons for today's record-breaking result is that Woodside's board has repeatedly failed to present a credible climate strategy and investors have had enough," said ACCR lead carbon analyst Alex Hillman, who had previously spent five years at Woodside as a climate change adviser.
Until today, only one Woodside director over the last decade had ever received less than 95% support, he added. Woodside did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Some investors had wanted Woodside to publish a comprehensive climate strategy after its 2022 plan released in February closely resembled its 2021 plan. Woodside has said it intends to put its climate report to a non-binding, advisory vote at its annual meeting in 2024.
Reuters
Variety
Woodside
Directors
Climate
Strategy
Concerns
Next
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:22
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
09:22
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
0
World
07:38
France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign
World
07:38
France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign
0
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
0
Variety
2023-04-25
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch
Variety
2023-04-25
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:22
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
09:22
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
0
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
0
Variety
06:53
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
Variety
06:53
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
0
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
0
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
0
World
2023-04-27
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv
World
2023-04-27
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
3
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
4
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
5
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
7
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store