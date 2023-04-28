TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders

Variety
2023-04-28 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders

French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on Friday urged shareholders to reject an AGM resolution seeking accelerated cuts under the French oil major's greenhouse gas emission reduction program.

The resolution was submitted to the May 26 annual meeting AGM by climate activist group Follow This alongside a group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management.

It asks the company to submit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, and to include in that promise the Scope 3 emissions created post-sale when the fuels are eventually burned by customers, such as in planes or cars.

"The implementation of this strategy would be bad for shareholders as the company would have to sell its oil and gas product marketing activities to other operators," TotalEnergies said on Friday in its response.

"Without an evolution of the overall structure of energy demand, (this) would lead to a shift of this demand to other suppliers, notably the national oil companies of producing countries ... and therefore no positive impact on the climate."

TotalEnergies has previously said its emissions will not register a big reduction by 2030 in absolute terms. The company will instead urge investors to approve its own climate plan, covering more modest emissions cuts at its own facilities.

Follow This has filed similar resolutions to the AGMs of BP (BP.L), Chevron (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Shell (SHEL.L).

BP shareholders rejected that resolution on Thursday, though it garnered 16.75% of votes. Shell has recommended a vote against at its general assembly next month.

Reuters 
 

Variety

TotalEnergies

Rejection

Climate

Shareholders

LBCI Next
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets

LBCI
Variety
09:22

Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists

LBCI
World
07:38

France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign

LBCI
Variety
06:35

Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:22

Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists

LBCI
Variety
08:41

Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world

LBCI
Variety
06:53

Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement

LBCI
Variety
06:35

Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
02:03

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

LBCI
Middle East
01:37

Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:57

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

LBCI
Variety
08:41

Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app