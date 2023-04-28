Lebanon produces more than 14 million bottles of wine annually. Because of its high quality and specifications, Lebanese wine is destined to be Lebanon's ambassador to the world.



More than 9 million bottles of our annual production are exported abroad to more than 40 countries, including European countries, America, Brazil, and Australia, and soon it will enter the Chinese market.



And not only outside, but the wine market inside is also witnessing a commercial tourism revival through wine tourism in all seasons.



However, this sector, although promising in terms of its high production and export rates abroad, suffers from many challenges, including the prevention of fraud, the issuance of specifications, and the absence of legislation on geographical designations.



To this end, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Institute of Vine and Wine and the Lebanese Standards Institution.



This step took place within the activities of the Horeca exhibition, the largest forum specialized in the field of hospitality, food, and beverages in Lebanon, during which special spaces were allocated for Lebanese wine producers, in which they displayed their finest products.