News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
2023-04-28 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Friday rejected requests from environmental activists to alter its investment policy and quit investments in companies they say pollute the planet.
Around a hundred campaigners gathered outside the SNB's annual general meeting in Bern on Friday, triggering tight security at the event.
Around 170 protesters also bought SNB shares, allowing them to speak against the central bank's investments in companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Duke Energy and TotalEnergies.
The SNB has stakes in these companies after investing nearly 200 billion Swiss francs ($223 billion) in foreign stocks with newly created money during a long campaign to weaken the franc.
"The SNB is a big investor in many companies linked to climate change and can use this to influence them," said Jonas Kampus, a member of Climate Alliance Switzerland.
"We want them to use its voice or sell its shares. The climate emergency is real and we cannot afford to ignore it."
Hilda Nakabuye, a Ugandan climate change activist, said a pipeline project led by TotalEnergies had created a climate emergency in her country.
"SNB, stop financing our destruction," she said.
But a move to reprimand the SNB's bank council over the investments failed, with only 0.8% of shareholders supporting the move.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank took climate change seriously but should not be distracted from its primary goal of ensuring price stability.
The SNB has already excluded companies that use primarily coal to produce energy, he said, but had not exited oil and gas companies totally because there was no consensus in Switzerland to support such a move.
Reuters
Variety
Swiss
Switzerland
Bank
Climate
Climate Change
Activists
Next
Sony expects profit to slip after record year
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Climate activists spray protests on US bank offices on eve of annual meetings
Variety
2023-04-25
Climate activists spray protests on US bank offices on eve of annual meetings
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Climate change fight a 'core duty' for central banks - ECB's Villeroy
Variety
2023-04-24
Climate change fight a 'core duty' for central banks - ECB's Villeroy
0
World
2023-04-16
Australia climate change activists 'halt' coal train, 50 charged
World
2023-04-16
Australia climate change activists 'halt' coal train, 50 charged
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change
World
2023-04-10
Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
0
Variety
06:53
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
Variety
06:53
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
0
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
0
Variety
06:35
Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns
Variety
06:35
Woodside directors re-elected despite climate strategy concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
0
World
2023-04-26
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
World
2023-04-26
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
3
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
4
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
5
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
7
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store