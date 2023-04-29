News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
Variety
2023-04-29 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
Offshore drilling leases covering 1.7 million acres of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico will remain in place after a federal appeals court said last year's $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, the biggest climate change package in US history, mandated they be issued to the highest bidders.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said the law, which instructed the US Interior Department to issue leases for winning bids it received from companies such as ExxonMobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. during a November 2021 sale, meant there was no longer a dispute for it to decide.
The department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management had cited the law last year when it reinstated the leases from the 2021 sale even though US District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., had vacated the auction in early 2022, saying the Biden administration failed to properly account for its impact on climate change.
The D.C. Circuit said the law "makes clear" that those leases are no longer subject to requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires a thorough look at environmental impacts of proposed major federal actions.
The companies had collectively bid more than $191 million for the leases.
The Inflation Reduction Act included billions of dollars of funding to address climate concerns, but also protected federal drilling auctions President Joe Biden had previously promised to end.
The state of Louisiana and the American Petroleum Institute appealed Contreras' decision to the D.C. Circuit but later argued the case was moot given the passage of the law.
But environmental groups Friends of the Earth, Healthy Gulf and the Sierra Club maintained that, despite the law's mandate, the leases could still be modified or even revoked due to flaws in the environmental review already identified by the lower court. They had also argued the D.C. Circuit should send the case back to Contreras to analyze how the law impacted his decision.
Earthjustice attorney Steve Mashuda, who represented the environmental groups, said in a statement that the decision will harm Gulf communities and ecosystems.
Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill, in a statement, called the decision a "victory" for the state and affordable energy.
A spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute called the order a “positive step toward more certainty and clarity for energy producers.”
The Interior Department, which did not appeal the lower court decision, declined to comment.
The case is Friends of the Earth et al. v. Debra Haaland et al., US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 22-5036.
For the environmental groups: Erik Grafe, Brettny Hardy, Steve Mashuda and Shana Emile of Earthjustice
For the American Petroleum Institute: Cate Stetson and Sean Marotta of Hogan Lovells, and Jonathan Hunter and Sarah Dicharry of Jones Walker
For Louisiana: Attorney General Jeff Landry, Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill and Deputy Solicitor General Joseph Scott St. John, and Tyler Green and Jeff Hetzel of Consovoy McCarthy
Reuters
Variety
Environmental
Environment
Gulf
Mexico
Drilling
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-29
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
World
2023-03-29
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
Variety
2023-04-27
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-21
In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-21
In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
2023-04-28
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
Variety
2023-04-28
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts after reform agreement
0
Variety
2023-04-28
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
2023-04-28
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-17
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
Sports
2023-04-17
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
Saudi Arabia, Iran prepare for sixth-round of talks: Iraqi source to LBCI
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut
Variety
2023-04-20
Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut
0
World
2023-04-25
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
2023-04-25
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:05
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
09:05
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
2
Middle East
11:42
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Middle East
11:42
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
4
Lebanon News
13:08
Abdollahian: Iran has not and will not interfere in Lebanese presidential election
Lebanon News
13:08
Abdollahian: Iran has not and will not interfere in Lebanese presidential election
5
Middle East
11:08
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
Middle East
11:08
Tunisia retrieves 41 drowned migrants as death toll soars
6
World
07:07
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
World
07:07
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
7
Middle East
05:47
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
05:47
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
8
World
05:14
BP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project
World
05:14
BP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store