News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows
Variety
2023-04-30 | 06:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows
Tesla's Model S and Model X were not available for order in some Asia-Pacific countries, including Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, the automaker's website showed on Sunday.
Other Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) models, such as Model 3 and Model Y were available in these countries, according to the website.
It was not immediately clear why these models were not available. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker posted record deliveries in the January-March quarter, but deliveries of higher-priced Model X and Model S vehicles slumped by 38%.
Tesla has been aggressively cutting prices for some of its models this year across markets to juice demand as competition among electric-vehicle makers heats up around the world.
Investors have been watching Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.
Reuters
Variety
Tesla
Models
Unavailable
Asia
Pacific
Countries
Website
Shows
EV
Cars
Technology
Next
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
G7 should adopt 'risk-based' AI regulation, ministers say
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
0
Variety
2023-04-24
China EVs rising, Tesla loses profit ground and Lyft preps for deep cuts
Variety
2023-04-24
China EVs rising, Tesla loses profit ground and Lyft preps for deep cuts
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Tesla Q1 income falls 24 percent as EV price cuts squeeze profits
Variety
2023-04-20
Tesla Q1 income falls 24 percent as EV price cuts squeeze profits
0
Variety
2023-04-19
Tesla cuts prices for Model 3, Model Y on eve of Q1 earnings
Variety
2023-04-19
Tesla cuts prices for Model 3, Model Y on eve of Q1 earnings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:39
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
Variety
08:39
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
0
Variety
05:10
G7 should adopt 'risk-based' AI regulation, ministers say
Variety
05:10
G7 should adopt 'risk-based' AI regulation, ministers say
0
Variety
2023-04-29
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
Variety
2023-04-29
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
2023-04-28
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-28
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
World
2023-04-28
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
3
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
4
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
5
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
6
World
07:01
One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal
World
07:01
One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal
7
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
8
World
05:53
Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure
World
05:53
Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store