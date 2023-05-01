Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

Variety
2023-05-01 | 03:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received the first broker-dealer minimum viable product operational license from Dubai's crypto regulator, the company said on Monday.

Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) was formed in March 2022 to regulate the emerging virtual asset sector in the emirate, as the United Arab Emirates pushes to become a global hub for the industry.

VARA licenses firms in a series of stages. BitOasis, which received provisional approval to start the licensing process in March 2022, is the first broker-dealer to complete the minimum viable product (MVP) stage.

No firm has yet been licensed under the full market product (FMP) stage, according to VARA's website.

BitOasis can now provide broker-dealer services to qualified retail and institutional investors from its headquarters in Dubai under the VARA's regulatory regime, the company said in a statement.

"The VARA ecosystem aims to strike a balance between value creation, risk mitigation and enhanced investment opportunities with consumer protection at its core," VARA CEO Henson Orser said.



Reuters
 

Variety

Middle East

Dubai

Crypto

Regulator

Awards

First

Broker

Dealer

MVP

Operational

License

LBCI Next
Saudi's United Electronics Co shelves plans for Egypt expansion
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

After SVB failure, regulators close crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:04

King Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

LBCI
Variety
04:17

Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
03:24

Saudi's United Electronics Co shelves plans for Egypt expansion

LBCI
Variety
02:49

Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

LBCI
World
2023-02-13

German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Variety
08:39

Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app