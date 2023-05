As part of a series of expeditions to the caves of Bayada and Naqoura, a team from the "Lebanon Diving Center" was able to enter, for the first time, one of the caves with its boat.



The director of the center, Youssef Jundi, indicated that the exploration comes within the framework of highlighting the size of the cave, which represents a picturesque natural landmark.



According to him, this constitutes an added value to the beach in Southern Lebanon, which enjoys clean water that forms a natural habitat and an attraction factor for sea goers, and which has become frequented annually by hundreds of thousands of citizens from different regions of Lebanon and the world.