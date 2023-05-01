Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months (April 28)

Variety
2023-05-01 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months (April 28)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months (April 28)

Twitter Inc. CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

 
 

Variety

Twitter

Cut

Content

Subscriptions

Elon Musk

Social Media

Platform

LBCI Next
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

XPeng unveils new EV platform designed to cut production costs

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-16

China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:40

Climate protester glues hand to podium during Swiss TV debate

LBCI
World
07:56

Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September

LBCI
World
06:53

Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms

LBCI
Variety
05:32

WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app