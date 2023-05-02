News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business
Variety
2023-05-02 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business
Thousands of film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, throwing Hollywood into turmoil as the entertainment business grapples with seismic changes triggered by the global streaming TV boom.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called its first work stoppage in 15 years after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O). The last strike lasted 100 days and cost the California economy more than $2 billion.
"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the WGA said in a statement on its website.
The Guild represents roughly 11,500 writers in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere. Members were scheduled to start picketing outside of Hollywood studios starting Tuesday afternoon.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, said late on Monday it had offered "generous increases in compensation" to writers but the two sides were unable to reach a deal.
Media companies are facing a tough economic backdrop. Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after investing billions of dollars on programming to attract subscribers.
The rise of streaming has led to declining television ad revenue, as traditional TV audiences shrink and advertisers go elsewhere. On top of that, the threat of a recession in the world's biggest economy also looms.
The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions shut down and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut back spending.
STICKING POINTS
Producers were prepared to increase their offers of higher pay and residuals, the AMPTP said, but were "unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon."
The primary sticking points, the group said, were proposals that "would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not."
The WGA countered that the studios' responses to its proposals "have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing."
"The companies have broken this business. They have taken so much from the very people, the writers, who have made them wealthy," the Guild added.
Writers say they have suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part due to shorter seasons and smaller residual payments.
Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels, compared with one-third in the 2013-14 season, according to Guild statistics. Median pay for scribes at the higher writer/producer level has fallen 4 percent over the last decade.
Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers' previous work. Writers also want to ensure they are not asked to rewrite draft scripts created by AI.
Until the conflicts are resolved, some TV programming will be disrupted.
Late-night shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," which use teams of writers to pen topical jokes, are expected to immediately stop production.
That means new episodes will not be available during their traditional TV time slots or on the streaming services that make them available the next day.
Further ahead, the strike could lead to a delay of the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally starts in May or June. If the work stoppage becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns.
Netflix may be insulated from any immediate impact because of its global focus and access to production facilities outside of the US.
Reuters
Variety
Hollywood
Writers
Strike
Streaming
Shift
Upends
TV
Business
Next
Morgan Stanley to cut 3,000 jobs in second quarter
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-01
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
World
2023-05-01
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down
Variety
2023-04-18
Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down
0
World
2023-04-16
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
World
2023-04-16
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Google TV expands its free streaming lineup to over 800 live TV channels, including Tubi, Plex, Haystack and more
Variety
2023-04-12
Google TV expands its free streaming lineup to over 800 live TV channels, including Tubi, Plex, Haystack and more
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:20
Emirates boss forecasts resilient demand, no hit from new airlines
Variety
07:20
Emirates boss forecasts resilient demand, no hit from new airlines
0
Variety
05:57
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
Variety
05:57
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
0
Variety
05:48
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
Variety
05:48
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
0
Variety
04:57
Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff
Variety
04:57
Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19
LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case
0
Variety
04:38
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
Variety
04:38
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store