Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff

Variety
2023-05-02 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff

Samsung Electronics is banning employees in its mobile and appliances division from using generative AI services such as ChatGPT, the company said on Tuesday, after instances of "misuse" of the technology.

Interest in artificial intelligence chatbots has soared since the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT debuted in November.

ChatGPT caused a global sensation for generating essays, songs, exams and even news articles from brief prompts. Critics have fretted over how ChatGPT and its competitors collect and process data.

Major financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, have banned or restricted employees' use of ChatGPT-like platforms in recent months. 

South Korea's Samsung Electronics, one of the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones, has now joined that list.

The ban applies to staff in the mobile and appliances division, a Samsung representative told AFP.

An internal memo obtained by AFP says Samsung is working to find ways to use generative AI services in a "security safe environment for employees so that work efficiency and convenience can be enhanced".

"... until these measures are prepared, we are banning the use of generative AI services for company-owned computers temporarily," it said.

The memo from the Suwon-based firm also advises staff to refrain from uploading work-related information to such platforms when logging in on personal computers outside company premises.

It says there have been "instances of misuse" of ChatGPT-like features by Samsung employees, without giving details. 

More than 60 percent of Samsung staff said in an internal survey there were security risks with using generative AI platforms with company devices, according to the memo.
 
AFP

Variety

Samsung

Bans

Use

ChatGPT

Mobile

Appliances

Staff

LBCI Next
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Italy to allow ChatGPT to return if OpenAI takes 'useful steps'

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

LBCI
World
06:03

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

LBCI
World
02:38

China's exit bans multiply as political control tightens under Xi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:20

Emirates boss forecasts resilient demand, no hit from new airlines

LBCI
Variety
05:57

In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla

LBCI
Variety
05:48

Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'

LBCI
Variety
04:38

King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-07

Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

LBCI
World
2023-04-29

Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
World
10:16

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app