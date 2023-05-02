Apple releases first ‘rapid’ security fixes for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple on Monday released its first batch of publicly available “rapid security” patches, aimed at quickly fixing security vulnerabilities that are under active exploitation or pose significant risks to its customers.



According to a notice, the so-called Rapid Security Response updates “deliver important security improvements between software updates.”



Rapid Security Responses were introduced to allow Apple customers to update their devices faster than a typical software update takes. Apple says the feature is enabled by default, and some rapid patches can be installed without rebooting, though not always.