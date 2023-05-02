eBay appoints new head of emerging markets, covering regions like Southeast Asia and India

Variety
2023-05-02 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
eBay appoints new head of emerging markets, covering regions like Southeast Asia and India
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
eBay appoints new head of emerging markets, covering regions like Southeast Asia and India

eBay announced that it has appointed Vidmay Naini as its general manager for global emerging markets, a role that covers the company’s growth in Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Before his new position, Naini led eBay’s Southeast Asia and India businesses.

Naini has been with eBay for 18 years and his previous projects include eBay’s strategic investment in Flipkart.

In a statement, Naini said, “the digital economy is exponentially growing in these markets, with small and medium-sized businesses propelling its growth. Global e-commerce platforms such as eBay can revolutionize export opportunities and expand the reach these businesses can achieve.”
 

Variety

eBay

Appoints

New

Head

Emerging

Markets

Covering

Regions

Southeast

Asia

India

LBCI Next
Wreak havoc on your favorite streamer’s game with Crowd Control
Amazon debuts free, ad-supported streaming channels just for Fire TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:10

India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

Luup raises $30M ahead of Japan’s new micromobility rules

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:48

Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability

LBCI
Variety
09:45

Kodiak Robotics is adding an electric, autonomous semi truck to its fleet next year

LBCI
Variety
09:42

Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech

LBCI
Variety
09:38

VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-27

Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app