Wreak havoc on your favorite streamer’s game with Crowd Control

Variety
2023-05-02 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wreak havoc on your favorite streamer’s game with Crowd Control
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Wreak havoc on your favorite streamer’s game with Crowd Control

You’re streaming the Sims to your loyal Twitch followers when suddenly, a fire ignites in the middle of your virtual home. As you scramble to put out the fire before the Sim firefighters arrive, another flame appears out of nowhere. In the Twitch chat, your fans are giggling — they have caused quite the ruckus in your Sim neighborhood, but as a creator, you get the last laugh. You just got paid.

With support for more than 100 popular games, Crowd Control changes the way that streamers engage their fans, while also unlocking fun new ways to make money. By reverse engineering these games, Crowd Control has created user-friendly apps and plug-ins that let fans pay to trigger an event on a creator’s livestream. So, as a fan, you can summon enemies in Minecraft, spawn a rare, shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Emerald, or make the creator’s avatar tiny in Resident Evil 4. You could use your micropayment to make a creator’s gameplay more difficult, or if you’re nice, you can give them a boost to help them out of a sticky situation.

Over 70,000 creators have already used Crowd Control, which started out as a Twitch-only app. Now, with the release of its 2.0 beta, the app is available on YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Facebook Gaming.
 

Variety

Wreak

Havoc

Favorite

Streamer

Game

Crowd Control

Interactive

System

LBCI Next
African payment service provider Nomba raises $30M, backed by Base10 Partners and Shopify
eBay appoints new head of emerging markets, covering regions like Southeast Asia and India
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-14

New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

LBCI
Sports
03:36

James Harden scores 45 as 76ers shock Celtics in Game 1

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:48

Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability

LBCI
Variety
09:45

Kodiak Robotics is adding an electric, autonomous semi truck to its fleet next year

LBCI
Variety
09:42

Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech

LBCI
Variety
09:38

VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-27

Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app