How to run efficient and effective early-stage board meetings

Your goal: communicate progress clearly and elicit constructive feedback.

Of all the things an early-stage founder has to figure out, one of the most unexpected is how to get the most from your board. But effectively leveraging your board for guidance and support is essential. The slides you use can help you run efficient, effective board meetings that get the most out of the discussions they elicit.



A lot has been written about optimal board meeting cadence, process, and hygiene, but for the sake of completeness, at the earlier stages, often shorter (~1.5 hrs), more frequent meetings (~6 weeks) make sense.



Each board will have their preference and ultimately the cadence needs to work for everyone. You’ll want to send your materials 24-48 hours in advance to give participants time to review the material and formulate their questions. It’s also essential to include your “Head of…” functional leaders to discuss their areas of expertise.