New Relic launches Grok, it’s AI observability assistant

We’re currently deep in the cycle of every enterprise-adjacent company integrating a large language model into its services. New Relic is throwing its hat in the ring with Grok, which it calls the “world’s first generative AI assistant for observability” (and I’m sure it won’t be the last). Unsurprisingly, the idea here is to use a large language model to help engineers use natural language to perform many routine tasks in New Relic — think setting up instrumentation, building reports and managing accounts.

“Observability tools exist to serve the DevOps and DevSecOps movements. Engineers use observability tools to get the data they need to operate and secure the software they build,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “The reality, however, is that it’s hard for every engineer to translate a question they have into a data model, sift through their tools to find the right data, and then translate data back to an insight in natural language. That’s why DevSecOps practices are lagging behind all the innovation in Observability tooling. Now with Generative AI, there will be an explosion of new software developed in a completely different way, creating even more complexity to operate and secure software.”