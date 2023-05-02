Mixpanel moves into marketing data with its latest product

Mixpanel moves into marketing data with its latest product
Mixpanel moves into marketing data with its latest product

Traditionally, Mixpanel has provided information about product usage to product teams. Increasingly, especially with the end of cookies and third party data, product data has taken on greater value for other parts of the company, and Mixpanel is making it easier for marketing people to get at it too with a new product called Mixpanel Marketing Analytics.

CEO Amir Movafaghi says that companies have typically used traffic analytics tools to determine who was using their product or website, but he says those tools lacked crucial conversion information about who turned into a customer – and that’s where Mixpanel feels it can differentiate itself from competitor tools.

“The piece that we’re now really unlocking is that specific acquisition [data] and the traffic by being able to actually get and understand campaign performance in Mixpanel. So the marketing team doesn’t have to be on Adobe or Google at all. They can just use Mixpanel for their needs,” Movafaghi told TechCrunch. At least, that’s what he’s hoping.
 

