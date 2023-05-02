VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO

Volkswagen’s software arm Cariad is beefing out its US tech hub with semiconductor experts, including the company’s new CEO, Scott Runner.



Runner has a 30-year career building hardware and semiconductor teams at companies like Qualcomm, and his appointment signals a push by Cariad, and therefore VW, to build greater semiconductor capabilities in the US.



Cariad has also recently hired top semiconductor experts from Tesla and Apple who have joined the Santa Clara office, according to sources familiar with the matter.