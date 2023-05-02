Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability

2023-05-02
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
0min
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability

Viam’s platform hits general availability, providing support from the prototyping stage to fleet management.

“With innovation slowed down by the high time and resource costs for development, we felt that there was a significant opportunity to do something incredibly important,” co-founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz said in a release. “Robotics can help improve so many industries, from agriculture to food service, to medicine and climate solutions, but we need to break down barriers of working with robotics.”

Fleet management is a nut a lot of the competition is attempting to crack at the moment, offering robotics customers the ability to deploy and monitor these systems at scale. Interoperability has been a bit of a bugbear as well. Many robotics providers offer their own version of fleet management, though these tend to be limiting, with exclusive support for first-party hardware.
 

