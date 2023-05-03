Where is India in the generative AI race?

2023-05-03 | 09:20
Where is India in the generative AI race?
0min
Where is India in the generative AI race?

A new generation of Indian entrepreneurs is capitalizing on the enthusiasm surrounding generative AI.
 
In the high-stakes race for supremacy in the burgeoning field of generative AI, India’s technology ecosystem is facing an uphill battle to catch up to global leaders. Despite being home to one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, the South Asian economy has yet to make a material impact in the rapidly advancing AI arena.

No homegrown Indian contenders have emerged to challenge the dominance of large language model titans such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Ventures-backed Anthropic, or Google’s Bard.

“While there are over 1500 AI-based startups in India with over $4 billion of funding, India is still losing the AI innovation battle,” said analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
 
 

