Twitter makes it API free for public announcement accounts

Twitter announced Tuesday that it is making its API free to use for accounts posting public announcements such as weather alerts, transportation information, and emergency warnings.



The company said that verified government or public-owned services posting about public utility alerts will be eligible for free API usage.

The social network announced its new API pricing tiers last month. It placed a 1,500 tweets per month limit on free API tier users and 3,000 tweets per month limit on $100 basic tier users. These restrictions were not enough for public service announcement accounts.