News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fiverr Enterprise aims to streamline managing large groups of freelancers
Variety
2023-05-03 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Fiverr Enterprise aims to streamline managing large groups of freelancers
In 2021, gig marketplace Fiverr acquired Stoke Talent, a startup developing freelance management tools for employers, for $95 million. The move expanded Fiverr’s business by bringing it into into new and adjacent areas of the employment market, diversifying the publicly-traded company’s offerings.
Now, after nearly two years following the acquisition, Fiverr’s unveiling a talent management product built on top of Stoke Talent’s offerings called Fiverr Enterprise. Shahar Erez, the GM of Fiverr Enterprise, describes it as a step toward Fiverr being able to accommodate larger businesses that may already have a group of freelancers but plan to further tap into the contractor workforce.
“Fiverr Enterprise is a Freelance Management System, an end-to-end software solution that gives businesses complete control over the hiring, management, payment and compliance processes of their freelance workforce,” Erez said via email. “Fiverr Enterprise provides value to businesses even when they have existing freelancer relationships that are offline or outside of Fiverr, meaning that businesses can now build their own curated freelance workforce with both online and offline talent.”
TechCrunch
Variety
Fiverr
Enterprise
Aims
Streamline
Managing
Larger Groups
Freelancers
Next
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-01
Biden aims darts at Fox News, Donald Trump at correspondents' dinner
World
2023-05-01
Biden aims darts at Fox News, Donald Trump at correspondents' dinner
0
Variety
2023-04-26
Lookout sells its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure and goes all-in on the enterprise
Variety
2023-04-26
Lookout sells its consumer cybersecurity business to F-Secure and goes all-in on the enterprise
0
World
2023-04-26
Australia aims to start making guided missiles within two years
World
2023-04-26
Australia aims to start making guided missiles within two years
0
World
2023-04-26
Swiss regulator aims to draw lessons from Credit Suisse debacle
World
2023-04-26
Swiss regulator aims to draw lessons from Credit Suisse debacle
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:42
New York State bans natural gas in some new construction
Variety
13:42
New York State bans natural gas in some new construction
0
Variety
10:10
TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US
Variety
10:10
TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US
0
Variety
10:08
Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US
Variety
10:08
Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US
0
Variety
10:06
Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar
Variety
10:06
Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-24
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
2023-04-24
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Middle East
2023-02-10
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
0
World
2023-04-11
UN tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500
World
2023-04-11
UN tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24
LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24
LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
3
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
4
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
5
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
7
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store