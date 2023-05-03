Fiverr Enterprise aims to streamline managing large groups of freelancers

2023-05-03
In 2021, gig marketplace Fiverr acquired Stoke Talent, a startup developing freelance management tools for employers, for $95 million. The move expanded Fiverr’s business by bringing it into into new and adjacent areas of the employment market, diversifying the publicly-traded company’s offerings.

Now, after nearly two years following the acquisition, Fiverr’s unveiling a talent management product built on top of Stoke Talent’s offerings called Fiverr Enterprise. Shahar Erez, the GM of Fiverr Enterprise, describes it as a step toward Fiverr being able to accommodate larger businesses that may already have a group of freelancers but plan to further tap into the contractor workforce.

“Fiverr Enterprise is a Freelance Management System, an end-to-end software solution that gives businesses complete control over the hiring, management, payment and compliance processes of their freelance workforce,” Erez said via email. “Fiverr Enterprise provides value to businesses even when they have existing freelancer relationships that are offline or outside of Fiverr, meaning that businesses can now build their own curated freelance workforce with both online and offline talent.”
 

