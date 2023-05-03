News
Variety
2023-05-03 | 09:40
Hackajob matches technical talent with companies looking to hire
Even today with all of the layoffs we have seen in the tech industry over the last year, there is still a shortage of technical talent. That’s partly because there is a limited number of workers with these skills, and partly because it’s not just technology companies that are looking for technical talent.
Enter Hackajob, a two-sided marketplace that brings together technical candidates and companies looking for help. One twist with this approach is that Hackajob makes the companies apply for the talent, rather than the other way around. It’s an approach that seems to be resonating, and today the company announced a $25 million Series B investment.
Company co-founder and CEO Mark Chaffey says that the reason we are not seeing a dip in technical talent demand is that tech workers are needed everywhere. “Technology has evolved from a standalone industry to a function that touches every single industry. And I think what we see is that the demand for technical individuals far outstrips the supply,” Chaffey told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
