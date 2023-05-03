Hackajob matches technical talent with companies looking to hire

Variety
2023-05-03 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hackajob matches technical talent with companies looking to hire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Hackajob matches technical talent with companies looking to hire

Even today with all of the layoffs we have seen in the tech industry over the last year, there is still a shortage of technical talent. That’s partly because there is a limited number of workers with these skills, and partly because it’s not just technology companies that are looking for technical talent.

Enter Hackajob, a two-sided marketplace that brings together technical candidates and companies looking for help. One twist with this approach is that Hackajob makes the companies apply for the talent, rather than the other way around. It’s an approach that seems to be resonating, and today the company announced a $25 million Series B investment.

Company co-founder and CEO Mark Chaffey says that the reason we are not seeing a dip in technical talent demand is that tech workers are needed everywhere. “Technology has evolved from a standalone industry to a function that touches every single industry. And I think what we see is that the demand for technical individuals far outstrips the supply,” Chaffey told TechCrunch.
 

Variety

Hackajob

Matches

Technical

Talent

Companies

Looking

Hire

LBCI Next
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:18

Roku touts its new ad products, including an AI that matches campaigns to TV moments

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Skilled, educated and washing dishes: how Italy squanders migrant talent

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:42

New York State bans natural gas in some new construction

LBCI
Variety
10:10

TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US

LBCI
Variety
10:08

Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US

LBCI
Variety
10:06

Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

LBCI
Variety
08:01

China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app