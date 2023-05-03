Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training

The legal spats between artists and the companies training AI on their artwork show no sign of abating.



Within the span of a few months, several lawsuits have emerged over generative AI tech from companies including OpenAI and Stability AI, brought by plaintiffs who allege that copyrighted data — mostly art — was used without their permission to train the generative models. Generative AI models “learn” to create art, code and more by “training” on sample images and text, usually scraped indiscriminately from the web.



In an effort to grant artists more control over how — and where — their art’s used, Jordan Meyer and Mathew Dryhurst co-founded the startup Spawning AI. Spawning created HaveIBeenTrained, a website that allows creators to opt out of the training data set for one art-generating AI model, Stable Diffusion v3, due to be released in the coming months.