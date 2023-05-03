Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training

Variety
2023-05-03 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training

The legal spats between artists and the companies training AI on their artwork show no sign of abating.

Within the span of a few months, several lawsuits have emerged over generative AI tech from companies including OpenAI and Stability AI, brought by plaintiffs who allege that copyrighted data — mostly art — was used without their permission to train the generative models. Generative AI models “learn” to create art, code and more by “training” on sample images and text, usually scraped indiscriminately from the web.

In an effort to grant artists more control over how — and where — their art’s used, Jordan Meyer and Mathew Dryhurst co-founded the startup Spawning AI. Spawning created HaveIBeenTrained, a website that allows creators to opt out of the training data set for one art-generating AI model, Stable Diffusion v3, due to be released in the coming months.
 

Variety

Spawning

Lay Out

Plans

Letting

Creators

Opt

Out

Generative

AI

Artificial

Intelligence

Training

LBCI Next
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Foxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan

LBCI
World
2023-04-09

Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:42

New York State bans natural gas in some new construction

LBCI
Variety
10:10

TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US

LBCI
Variety
10:08

Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US

LBCI
Variety
10:06

Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

LBCI
Variety
08:01

China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app