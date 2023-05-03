Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar

2023-05-03 | 10:06
0min
Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar

The UK’s competition authority is adding Adobe’s proposed $20 billion bid for digital design rival Figma to its ever-growing to-do list.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed today that it’s launching an initial “phase 1” merger inquiry, with the relevant stakeholders given a two-week period to provide comment.

Adobe first confirmed it was tabling a $20 billion bid for Figma last September, and it was always expected to draw at least some regulatory scrutiny. Back in February, the European Commission (EC) revealed that it was assessing the acquisition on competition grounds, noting that the deal “threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software.”
 

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
