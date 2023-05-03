Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US

There’s a growing trend, fed by everything from IP concerns to Suez Canal traffic jams, to bring manufacturing back to North America.



This is more than just a commercial idea: The US’s lack of manufacturing capabilities when it comes to semiconductors and other chips has been touted quite often as a national security risk. If factories in China stop or suffer disruptions, all of the manufacturing that involves or requires PCBs would, too. That includes pretty much everything you could possibly imagine: If it has a battery or runs on electricity, it probably has a PCB and a microprocessor in it.



Companies such as Macrofab are helping enable this nearshoring effort. TechCrunch+ spoke with Macrofab CEO Misha Govshteyn to learn more about the drive to manufacture in North America and how Macrofab is helping to facilitate it.