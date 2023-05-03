TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US

TikTok announced that it’s opening up its revamped creator fund, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” to all eligible creators in the United States. The company initially began testing the new program with select creators in February. TikTok says the new program is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators.



To be eligible for the program, creators must have a US-based account, be at least 18 years of age, have at least 10,000 followers and at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days.



Once enrolled in the new program, creators will not be able to revert back to the Creator Fund. TikTok did not say whether the Creativity Program will replace the Creator Fund altogether, but it’s possible that once the Creativity Program launches more widely and exits the beta phase, TikTok will scrap the Creator Fund.