LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
Variety
2023-05-04 | 07:05
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced the appointment of Lebanon’s Edward (Ted) Chaiban as Assistant Secretary-General to serve as the Deputy Executive Director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
Through his appointment, he will succeed Fayaz King of Zimbabwe.
Chaiban has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and Political Science from the Tufts University and a Master of Arts Degree in Development and Arab Studies from Georgetown University.
In his most recent role, he was the Global Lead Coordinator for COVID-19 Vaccine Country Readiness and Delivery.
He held several leadership positions at UNICEF, including Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa and Representative in Ethiopia, Sudan, and Sri Lanka.
Before joining UNICEF in 1997, Ted Chaiban served as the Country Representative for Catholic Relief Services in Haiti, Kenya, Uganda, and Sudan.
Also, he worked as a Program Manager with Catholic Relief Services, concentrating on food security and child survival.
