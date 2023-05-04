As sales decline, Adidas faces pressure to find Yeezy fix

Variety
2023-05-04 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
As sales decline, Adidas faces pressure to find Yeezy fix
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
As sales decline, Adidas faces pressure to find Yeezy fix

Adidas (ADSGn.DE) is set to update investors on Friday about the unsold Yeezy shoes that have put the German sportswear giant in a predicament since it cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments late last year.

Executives are expected to tackle the issue when the company reports first-quarter results on May 5 which will likely show a 4% decline in net sales to $5.07 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Investors have high hopes new CEO Bjorn Gulden can turn Adidas around: the stock has gained around 65% since Nov. 4 when the former Puma CEO was first floated as a successor to Kasper Rorsted, despite Adidas warning it could make a $700 million loss this year if it writes the Yeezy shoes off entirely.

Adidas has been in discussions over the footwear, including with people who "have been hurt" by West's anti-Semitic comments, Gulden said in March, but there are no easy fixes.

The value of Yeezy shoes in the resale market has rocketed since Adidas stopped producing them, with some models more than doubling in price, but the company has yet to decide what to do with its unsold stock.

If Adidas decides to sell the shoes, any proceeds should go towards efforts to fight antisemitism, said Holly Huffnagle, US Director for Combating Antisemitism at the American Jewish Committee, a non-governmental organization.

"The challenge is if these shoes are going to be out there and be worn by people, we must ensure that the anti-Semitic messaging of the shoes' creator doesn't spread," she said.

Gulden in March said the company could donate the proceeds of the Yeezy sale to charities, but Adidas has given no updates since. "We continue to evaluate options for the use of the existing Yeezy inventory," an Adidas spokesperson said, declining to comment on the possible timeline for a decision.

The market would welcome a resolution, but it may be too early given the complexities involved, said Geoff Lowery, analyst at Redburn in London, who sees a donation to charities as the most likely outcome.

The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish non-governmental organization based in New York, told Reuters it "stands ready and prepared to work with Adidas". Adidas in November donated more than $1 million to the organization.

The American Jewish Committee met with Adidas executives in December to discuss their commitment to reject antisemitism.

Adidas said it continues to "stand with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism and with all communities around the world facing injustice and discrimination".

Shareholders want Adidas to draw a line under the Yeezy episode and develop ways to reboot the brand.

"Being successful with Yeezy probably made Adidas lazy on finding other growth drivers," said Cedric Rossi, nextgen consumer analyst at Bryan Garnier in Paris.



Reuters
 

Variety

Sales

Decline

Adidas

Pressure

Yeezy

Fix

Shoes

LBCI Next
Apollo to take aerospace supplier Arconic private in $5.2 billion deal
Lebanon's Serge Nader wins for his sustainable 3D prints in Canada
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-03

No quick fix for Chelsea says Lampard as losing run continues

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Apple releases first ‘rapid’ security fixes for iPhones, iPads and Macs

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
15:48

Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM

LBCI
Variety
15:39

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

LBCI
Variety
15:32

Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank

LBCI
Variety
15:00

Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-03

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app