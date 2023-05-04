Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM

Variety
2023-05-04 | 15:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero&#39;s AGM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest stock market investor, said on Thursday it will vote in favor of a shareholder resolution calling on US refiner Valero Energy (VLO.N) to issue a report on climate goals.

The vote on a plan for Valero to release short-, medium- and long-term reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions was called by a shareholder asking the company to align with the Paris climate agreement's goal of limiting global warming.

Valero's board has recommended that the motion should be rejected, saying that the requested targets could only be met by refinery closures and that the company will instead run a "resilient" operation pursuing low-carbon fuel production.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which operates the Norwegian fund, said last year that it plans to take a tougher line on companies in its portfolio that do not adopt sufficiently credible climate plans.

Valero's board should account for material sustainability risks facing the company as well as the broader environmental and social consequences of its operations and products, NBIM said on its website.

"Sustainability disclosures should be aligned with applicable global reporting standards and frameworks to support investors in their analysis of risks and opportunities," it added.

NBIM will also vote against the reappointment of Valero CEO and Chair Joe Gorder to the company's board, in line with the fund's long-held view that the two key positions should be held by separate individuals.

Valero did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Norwegian fund, built on cash from Norway's oil and gas industry, held a 1.07% stake in Valero at the end of 2022 with a value of $523 million, the last available data.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Norway

Oil

Fund

Climate

Resolution

Valero

AGM

LBCI Next
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Norway's oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Norway wealth fund to vote for labor rights motion at Starbucks AGM

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-04

UN conference seeks final funds for Yemen Safer oil tanker operation

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-28

TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:45

European airlines see bumper summer bookings

LBCI
Variety
02:41

Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients

LBCI
Variety
01:53

Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce

LBCI
Variety
15:39

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle

LBCI
World
07:12

Japan earthquake of magnitude 6.5 injures some, damages buildings

LBCI
Middle East
01:22

Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

LBCI
Variety
15:39

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Price of gasoline drops significantly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app