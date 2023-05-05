News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce
Variety
2023-05-05 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce
The group representing Hollywood studios fired back on Thursday at claims from striking film and television workers that they have been forced into the "gig economy" because of changes brought by the streaming TV era.
Roughly 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike on Tuesday, saying that studios had "created a gig economy inside a union workforce."
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), said writing movies or TV shows in Hollywood "has almost nothing in common with standard 'gig' jobs."
Most TV writers, the group said, are employed on a weekly or
episodic basis, with a guarantee of a specified number of weeks or episodes.
In addition, writing comes with "substantial" benefits "that are far superior to what many full-time employees receive for working an entire year," such as healthcare, pension plan contributions and paid parental leave.
Writers say they are working more and making less as studios have shifted their focus to streaming over traditional TV and cable.
The AMPTP said Guild data showed the median number of weeks of employment for a writer on a streaming series is between 20 and 24, which pays a minimum of $91,000, plus future residuals of more than $28,000 for a half-hour script and more than $41,000 for a one-hour script.
Writers note that they have to pay their agents and lawyers from their salaries, and that they may not find a writing gig for rest of the year after their 24 weeks of pay.
The strike comes at a challenging time for media companies.
Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions of dollars into programming to attract subscribers.
The rise of streaming also has eroded television ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink.
On Thursday, Paramount Global (PARA.O), the studio that released hit TV show "Yellowstone" and the "Mission: Impossible" movies, reported weak earnings from investments in streaming and softness in the ad market. The company's shares plummeted 28 percent.
The strike has shut down production of late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and could disrupt the fall TV season. Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting this Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards in sympathy with the strike.
"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement.
Segments that Barrymore already aired are expected to be shown during the awards ceremony, and she has agreed to host the event next year.
Reuters
Variety
Hollywood
Studios
Push
Back
Against
Striking
Writers
Claim
Gig
Workforce
Next
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-03
'Plagiarism machines': Hollywood writers and studios battle over the future of AI
Variety
2023-05-03
'Plagiarism machines': Hollywood writers and studios battle over the future of AI
0
World
2023-05-01
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
World
2023-05-01
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business
Variety
2023-05-02
Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business
0
Sports
2023-04-21
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Sports
2023-04-21
Stephen Curry, Warriors bounce back against Kings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
03:45
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
Variety
03:45
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
0
Variety
02:41
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Variety
02:41
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
0
Variety
15:48
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
Variety
15:48
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
0
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
0
World
2023-04-05
Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle
World
2023-04-05
Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle
0
World
07:12
Japan earthquake of magnitude 6.5 injures some, damages buildings
World
07:12
Japan earthquake of magnitude 6.5 injures some, damages buildings
0
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store