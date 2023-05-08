News
Young Lebanese Rama Hashem excels in figure skating in the UAE
Variety
2023-05-08 | 04:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Young Lebanese Rama Hashem excels in figure skating in the UAE
Lebanese Rama Ibrahim Hashem won a gold and a silver medal after achieving the first and second places in the 2023 Skate Emirates International Figure Skating Competition, held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.
This competition includes all levels, from Foundation up to Seniors, and is judged through the ISU International Judging System (IJS).
Additionally, young Rama was able to shine among more than 260 skaters coming from 19 clubs and nine countries.
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Diaspora
UAE
Medal
Figure Skating
Competition
Lebanon
