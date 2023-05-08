Young Lebanese Rama Hashem excels in figure skating in the UAE

Lebanese Rama Ibrahim Hashem won a gold and a silver medal after achieving the first and second places in the 2023 Skate Emirates International Figure Skating Competition, held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.



This competition includes all levels, from Foundation up to Seniors, and is judged through the ISU International Judging System (IJS).



Additionally, young Rama was able to shine among more than 260 skaters coming from 19 clubs and nine countries.